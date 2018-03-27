Nationals' Alejandro De Aza: Re-signs with Nationals
De Aza signed a minor league deal to remain with the Nationals, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports Monday.
The Nationals released De Aza over the weekend, but will keep him around as organizational depth in the outfield. He mustered just a .547 OPS in 28 games for the Nationals in 2017, so only expect him up in an emergency.
More News
-
Alejandro De Aza: Released by Nationals•
-
Nationals' Alejandro De Aza: Minors deal with Nationals•
-
Nationals' Alejandro De Aza: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Alejandro De Aza: Picks up third consecutive start•
-
Nationals' Alejandro De Aza: Recalled by Washington on Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Alejandro De Aza: Heading to Nationals on MiLB pact•
-
Podcast: ADP risers, big news
We’re tracking the latest average draft position movement after a busy weekend of Fantasy Baseball...
-
Bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew gives their picks for division winners, awards and their bold...
-
Deep sleepers from every team
Heath Cummings offers a deep sleeper for all 30 MLB teams.
-
Fantasy baseball: Avoid Taylor, Gray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Chris Taylor, Sonny Gray will...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...