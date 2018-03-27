De Aza signed a minor league deal to remain with the Nationals, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports Monday.

The Nationals released De Aza over the weekend, but will keep him around as organizational depth in the outfield. He mustered just a .547 OPS in 28 games for the Nationals in 2017, so only expect him up in an emergency.

