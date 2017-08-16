Nationals' Alejandro De Aza: Recalled by Washington on Wednesday
De Aza was called up by the Nationals prior to Wednesday's game against the Angels, The Washington Post's Chelsea Janes reports.
With Brian Goodwin (groin) landing on the 10-day disabled list, De Aza is set to make his first major-league appearance of the 2017 season in the coming days. He's played 56 games for Triple-A Syracuse since singing a minor-league deal in mid-June, hitting .280/.368/.403 during his time with the club. De Aza will provide depth at all three outfield positions, which is a necessity for a Nationals team that has lost Goodwin and Bryce Harper (knee) in recent days.
