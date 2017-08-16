Play

De Aza was called up by the Nationals prior to Wednesday's game against the Angels, The Washington Post's Chelsea Janes reports.

With Brian Goodwin (groin) landing on the 10-day disabled list, De Aza is set to make his first major-league appearance of the 2017 season in the coming days. He's played 56 games for Triple-A Syracuse since singing a minor-league deal in mid-June, hitting .280/.368/.403 during his time with the club. De Aza will provide depth at all three outfield positions, which is a necessity for a Nationals team that has lost Goodwin and Bryce Harper (knee) in recent days.

