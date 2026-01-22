The Rangers traded Rosario (elbow), Gavin Fien, Abimelec Ortiz, Devin Fitz-Gerald (shoulder) and Yeremy Cabrera to the Nationals on Thursday in exchange for MacKenzie Gore, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Rosario hasn't pitched since 2024, as the Rangers announced in February 2025 that he would require Tommy John surgery, and the 24-year-old righty waited nearly an entire year before finally going under the knife. Because of his decision to postpone the operation, he will have to wait until 2027 to make his first appearance in the Nationals' farm system.