Avila will start at catcher and bat sixth Sunday against the Phillies.
Avila will stick in the lineup for a fourth straight game while Yan Gomes (hamstring) manages an injury. Manager Dave Martinez expressed confidence that Gomes would be ready to resume catching duties Tuesday in Tampa Bay following Monday's team off day, so Avila's run of regular starts could come to an end following Sunday's contest.
