Avila was placed on the 10-day injured list with bilateral calf strains Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Avila had been on the bench in four of the last five games, but he's apparently dealing with a calf injury. The Nationals haven't yet given a timetable for the catcher's return, but he'll be on the injured list at least through the All-Star break. Tres Barrera was recalled from Triple-A Rochester as part of a corresponding move.