Avila (calf) has been cleared to resume baseball activities, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
Avila has been able to participate in batting practice and running recently as he continues to recover from bilateral calf strains. It's not yet clear whether he could require a rehab assignment prior to rejoining the Nationals, but he appears to be trending in the right direction in his rehab.
More News
-
Nationals' Alex Avila: Lands on injured list•
-
Nationals' Alex Avila: Starting at second base•
-
Nationals' Alex Avila: Settles back into No. 2 role•
-
Nationals' Alex Avila: Draws fourth straight start•
-
Nationals' Alex Avila: On base three times Sunday•
-
Nationals' Alex Avila: Supplies only offense in win•