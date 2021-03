Avila has gone 4-for-20 (.200) through eight Grapefruit League games with a double, a home run and a shaky 1:9 BB:K.

He hasn't showed much at the plate this spring, but the Nats weren't expecting a 34-year-old with a career .235/.348/.394 slash line to become an offensive force when they signed him in January. Avila will give the club a dependable No. 2 catcher behind Yan Gomes, and it remains to be seen how the workload will be split between the two veteran backstops.