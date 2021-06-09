Avila is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Avila had started in four straight games to close out the weekend, but he'll be back on the bench for the second contest in a row now that Yan Gomes has shaken off his hamstring issue. While Gomes was sidelined for the four-game stretch, Avila went 3-for-12 with a double, three walks, a run and an RBI.
