Avila will start at second base and bat seventh Thursday against the Dodgers, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Trea Turner (finger) and Jordy Mercer (quadriceps) and unavailable Thursday, leading Avila to receive his first big-league start at the keystone while manager Dave Martinez works with a makeshift infield. The Nationals will likely make a roster move if Turner and Mercer remain sidelined beyond Thursday, so it should just be a spot start in the infield for Avila.