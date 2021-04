Avila went 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Cardinals.

The veteran catcher came into Wednesday having gone 0-for-6 to begin his tenure with the Nats, but Avila was the only Washington hitter to have much success against Carlos Martinez and drove in Josh Bell in the second inning with his first two-bagger. Yan Gomes remains the starter behind the plate, but Avila could earn more playing time if he keeps making the most of his opportunities.