Call went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.

The 28-year-old had a hot start to his spring, collecting multiple hits in five of his first 10 games, but over his last five contests Call has gone 1-for-12 with five strikeouts as opposing pitchers have gotten a little more focused. He's still very much in the running for a spot on the Nationals' bench and potentially the short side of a left-field platoon with Corey Dickerson, but his late fade might be opening the door for Stone Garrett to seize that role instead. The rebuilding Nationals are also likely keeping an eye on the waiver wire for possible upgrades as the end of camp approaches. Call posted a .945 OPS with 13 homers and nine steals in 76 games at Triple-A last year, but his big-league debut was a little bumpier with a .748 OPS in 131 plate appearances between Washington and Cleveland.