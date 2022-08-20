Call went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Friday's 6-3 win over the Padres.

Call went yard as part of the Nationals' three-run ninth inning, which held up for the win. The 27-year-old outfielder is off to a slow start in a limited role with his new team going 2-for-13 with three runs scored and a two RBI across six contests since he was promoted from Triple-A Rochester. For the season, he's slashing just .160/.300/.280 with one homer, two RBI, five runs scored and a 5:7 BB:K through 30 plate appearances between the Nationals and Guardians.