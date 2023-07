Call went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Monday's win over the Cubs.

Getting another start in center field and batting ninth, Call swiped his ninth bag of the season and third in nine games since rejoining the big-league roster in early July. He also has three homers, seven runs and seven RBI during that stretch while hitting .258 (8-for-31). Victor Robles (back) still lacks a timeline for his return, so Call appears set to continue providing useful fantasy numbers into August.