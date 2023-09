Call went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss against Atlanta.

Call accounted for the first Washington run with his 364-foot solo shot off Max Fried in the third inning. The 28-year-old has only started five games for the Nationals in September has he splits time in left field with Jake Alu and Blake Rutherford. Call is slashing .199/.306/.307 with eight homers and nine stolen bases over 126 games.