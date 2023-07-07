Call went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, three runs scored and a stolen base in Thursday's loss to Cincinnati.

Call walked in each of his first two trips to the plate and came around to score on a Lane Thomas single in the fifth, after stealing second. He then launched a solo homer in the seventh to put the Nationals on top 3-2 and later came around to score a third time in the 10th as Washington fell short at home to the Reds. It was the center fielder's first home run since May 4 and he's now registered a hit in each of his first two games since being recalled.