Call is batting leadoff for the Nationals on Friday at Colorado.
Call hit second on Wednesday and Thursday, and now he jumps to the very top of the lineup Friday versus the Rockies and right-hander Jose Urena. The 28-year-old has been serving as the Nationals' primary left fielder in the absence of Corey Dickerson (calf) and boasts a .400 on-base percentage through 20 total plate appearances.
