Call will start in left field and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game against the Angels.

Call is batting out of the leadoff spot for the sixth game in a row and looks to have emerged as the Nationals' preferred table setter against both left- and right-handed pitching. In his first five games since ascending atop the order, Call is slashing .300/.400/.500 with six runs, three RBI and a 4:2 BB:K.