Clemmey has posted a 3.15 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 67:38 K:BB through 11 starts and 45.2 innings for High-A Wilmington this season.

The 67 Ks leads the South Atlantic League, and they've been coming in bunches -- the 19-year-old has fanned exactly nine batters in three of his last five starts, and he had a 10-strikeout performance back on April 10. Clemmey's control remains erratic, as he's issued multiple walks in every start so far in 2025, but his mid-90s fastball and slider both grade out as potential plus pitches. If the 6-foot-6 southpaw can find some consistency in his mechanics, he could still have a future as a starter, but in the long run his most likely path to the majors is as a high-leverage reliever in the Tanner Scott mold.