Clemmey struck out eight and walked three over six scoreless, no-hit innings for High-A Wilmington on Sunday.

The 20-year-old southpaw hasn't allowed an earned run in four straight starts, and while he has issued at least three free passes in each, he's also fanned 25 batters in 22.2 innings over that stretch. A second-round pick of the Guardians in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft, Clemmey came over to the Nationals in the Lane Thomas trade last year and while his control is still a work in progress, his fastball-slider combo is proving to be too much for Sally League hitters. Given his recent dominance, a cup of coffee at Double-A before the end of the year wouldn't be a surprise.