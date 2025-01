The Nationals signed Rosario to a one-year, $2 million contract.

All four of the Nationals' projected starting infielders bat left-handed, to the right-handed hitting Rosario is a nice fit as someone who should play regularly against lefty pitchers. The 29-year-old sports a career .298/.337/.460 batting line versus southpaws and slashed .294/.325/.412 against them in 2024.