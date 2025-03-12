Rosario was a late scratch from the lineup for Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros after his knee "didn't feel right" while taking part in defensive drills prior to the contest, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Shortly before first pitch, the Nationals pulled Rosario from the lineup in favor of Cayden Wallace, who started at second base and batted eighth. Rosario suggested that the knee injury was minor, noting that he would have been able to play if it was a regular-season game.