Rosario is not in Washington's staring lineup against Colorado on Saturday.
Rosario will begin Saturday's contest in the dugout while Jose Tena starts at the hot corner and bats seventh against Rockies right-hander Chase Dollander. Rosario is slashing .270/.289/.405 with one stolen base, seven runs scored, one homer and two RBI in 38 plate appearances this season.
