Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Friday that Rosario is day-to-day after he suffered a left leg laceration when he ran into a table at the team's hotel, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Rosario needed stitches to close the wound and is likely unavailable off the bench Friday in Baltimore. He had drawn three straight starts, but with Luis Garcia back from paternity leave, Rosario's playing time was set to dip even before his injury.