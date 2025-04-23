Rosario is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Even though CJ Abrams (hip) and Paul DeJong (nose) are both still on the injured list, Rosario has seen his playing time trend down lately. After making consecutive starts at third base April 12 and 13, Rosario has cracked the lineup just three times in the Nationals' ensuing nine games. Jose Tena has emerged as Washington's preferred option at third base, while Nasim Nunez is serving as Abrams' primary replacement at shortstop.