Rosario (leg) will start at third base and bat second against the Giants on Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Saturday will be Rosario's first start since getting stitches to close a wound he suffered running into a table at the team's hotel last week. The 29-year-old will take the place of Jose Tena at the hot corner against southpaw Kyle Harrison.
