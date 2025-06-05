Rosario went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Cubs.

The utility infielder broke open a scoreless tie with his third homer of the season, leadoff off the bottom of the seventh inning by driving the first pitch he saw from Matthew Boyd into the right-field bullpen. Rosario has been limited mainly to a short-side platoon role at third base of late -- Wednesday's start at third base was his first action since May 25 -- but he's hit safely in nine straight games, and since the beginning of May he's churned out a .366/.409/.610 slash line in 44 plate appearances with four doubles, two homers, five runs and 10 RBI. Jose Tena's been productive as well however, and there's no clear path to a bigger workload for Rosario.