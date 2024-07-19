The Nationals optioned Willingham to Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
He made one appearance during his brief time with the big club, allowing two runs over an inning of work. Jose Ferrer is absorbing his spot in the Nationals' bullpen.
More News
-
Nationals' Amos Willingham: Summoned from Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Amos Willingham: Slated to join active roster•
-
Nationals' Amos Willingham: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Amos Willingham: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Amos Willingham: Moved to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Amos Willingham: Sent to Triple-A•