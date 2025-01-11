The Nationals designated Willingham for assignment Saturday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

With Jorge Lopez (groin) signing a one-year deal with the Nats on Saturday, Willingham will end up as the odd man out of a roster spot. The 26-year-old righty spent most of his time with Triple-A Rochester last season, where he logged a 3.69 ERA and 1.35 WHIP alongside a 71:31 K:BB across 68.1 innings.