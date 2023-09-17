Willingham was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Sunday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Willingham joined the Nationals for his latest stint in the majors on Sept. 1, and he had a 3.48 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 4:5 K:BB over 10.1 innings during his time with the big club. His overall numbers in the majors this year are much worse with 18 earned runs allowed in 24.1 frames.