Nationals' Andre Granillo: Rejoins big club
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nationals recalled Granillo from Triple-A Rochester on Sunday.
The right-hander opened the campaign in Washington's bullpen but was demoted in early April after giving up six earned runs in his first five outings of the season. Granillo also struggled at Rochester with an 18.00 ERA and 6:6 K:BB over five innings, so he may not be up in the majors for long.
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