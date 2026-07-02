Nationals' Andres Chaparro: Belts first homer of season

Chaparro went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 10-2 win over the Red Sox.

Getting the start at first base and batting third against left-hander Payton Tolle, Chaparro gave the Nationals a quick lead when he launched a 95.3 mph fastball over the Green Monster in the first inning. It was his first long ball of the season, but even with that showing, he was replaced by pinch hitter Luis Garcia once Tolle was out of the game. Chaparro appears stuck in a short-side platoon role, and through 26 big-league games this season he's slashing just .170/.328/.298.