Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Nationals' Andres Chaparro: Belts three-run homer

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Chaparro went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Monday's win over Colorado.

Chaparro unloaded on the first pitch he saw Monday, walloping a three-run homer to open the scoring in the first inning. The first baseman has gone 5-for-11 (.455) with three homers and 11 RBI over his past three games after totaling one long ball and seven RBI across 31 contests before the All-Star break. The right-handed-hitting Chaparro is used almost exclusively in a short-side platoon role against left-handed pitching, with Daylen Lile replacing him in the seventh inning after Colorado brought in a right-handed reliever.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!