Nationals' Andres Chaparro: Belts three-run homer

Chaparro went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Monday's win over Colorado.

Chaparro unloaded on the first pitch he saw Monday, walloping a three-run homer to open the scoring in the first inning. The first baseman has gone 5-for-11 (.455) with three homers and 11 RBI over his past three games after totaling one long ball and seven RBI across 31 contests before the All-Star break. The right-handed-hitting Chaparro is used almost exclusively in a short-side platoon role against left-handed pitching, with Daylen Lile replacing him in the seventh inning after Colorado brought in a right-handed reliever.