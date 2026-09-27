Chaparro went 3-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Mets.

Chaparro led off the third inning with a solo shot off Sean Manaea, cutting Washington's deficit to 4-3, before he put the Nats ahead 5-4 in the fifth with his second homer of the day and 13th this season. Chaparro swung the bat well down the stretch, going 11-for-29 (.379) over his last 10 games. It was a nice year overall for the first baseman, who'll finish with a .268/.364/.530 slash line, 39 RBI and 36 runs scored across 228 plate appearances.