Nationals' Andres Chaparro: Headed to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chaparro was optioned to Triple-A Rochester following Sunday's 6-3 win over the Cubs, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.
Chaparro started two of the team's first three games of the year, going 2-for-6 with a double, a walk and a run scored. He will now head to Rochester for the time being, opening a spot for Curtis Mead to join Washington's major-league roster after the team acquired him from the White Sox on Saturday.
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