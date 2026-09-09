Chaparro went 1-for-1 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Padres.

Chaparro homered off the bench in the eighth inning. He's made the most of his opportunities lately, hitting safely in nine of his last 11 games while going 12-for-35 (.343) with four extra-base hits in that span. For the season, he's batting .259 with an .881 OPS, 10 homers, 35 RBI, 31 runs scored, 12 doubles and no stolen bases over 71 contests. Chaparro is currently in a battle for playing time at first base and designated hitter that also includes Yohandy Morales and Abimelec Ortiz.