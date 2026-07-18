Nationals' Andres Chaparro: Homers twice Friday

Chaparro went 4-for-5 with two home runs, eight total RBI and four total runs scored in Friday's 23-4 win over the A's.

Chaparro went yard twice in this game, launching a two-run blast off Jose Suarez in the fifth inning and a three-run long ball off Yunior Tur in the seventh. Chaparro has three homers this season, and all of them have come since the beginning of July. He's played just seven games since the beginning of the month but has been productive in a small sample size, hitting .429 with a 1.538 OPS in 15 plate appearances. Those numbers aren't sustainable, but Chaparro could be a player to look as a waiver pickup as long as he's carrying a hot bat.