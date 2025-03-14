Chaparro was scratched from Friday's lineup against Atlanta after injuring his left side during batting practice, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Chaparro has put up a 1.008 OPS this spring as he competes for the final spot on the Nationals' bench, but he could now be looking at an absence. The club should offer more details on Chaparro later Friday.
