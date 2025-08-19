default-cbs-image
The Nationals recalled Chaparro from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday.

Chaparro should see a decent amount of playing time at first base and/or designated hitter with Nathaniel Lowe now out of the picture. The 26-year-old has slashed .275/.384/.577 with 14 home runs over 48 games this season with Rochester.

