Nationals' Andres Chaparro: Optioned to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nationals optioned Chaparro to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday.
Chaparro played sparingly during his three weeks with the big club, going 1-for-11 at the dish. He's clearing out to make room on the roster for Paul DeJong's (orbital) return.
More News
-
Nationals' Andres Chaparro: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Andres Chaparro: Heading to big leagues•
-
Nationals' Andres Chaparro: Activated, sent to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Andres Chaparro: Moving rehab up to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Andres Chaparro: Starting rehab assignment•
-
Nationals' Andres Chaparro: Officially placed on IL•