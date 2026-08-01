Nationals' Andres Chaparro: Power surge continues Friday

Chaparro went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to Atlanta.

The 27-year-old replaced Luis Garcia (knee) in the seventh inning and took Elieser Hernandez deep in the ninth. Chaparro is up to six homers in the majors this season, and five of them have come in 10 games since the All-Star break, a stretch in which he's batting .360 (9-for-25) with two doubles, eight runs and 13 RBI. Garcia's name was already showing up in trade rumors, and if he's removed from the picture at first base either due to injury or being dealt, Chaparro could get more consistent playing time over the final weeks of the season.