The Nationals are expected to recall Chaparro from Triple-A Rochester ahead of Tuesday's game against the Mets, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Washington optioned Jose Tena to Rochester after Sunday's loss to the Phillies, and Chaparro is poised to fill the open roster spot. Chaparro began the season on the injured list due to an oblique injury and has seen action in just four big-league games in 2025. He's been productive at Triple-A, however, and has a .268/.377/.575 slash line with 14 homers in 47 games.