Nationals' Andres Chaparro: Recalled from Rochester
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nationals recalled Chaparro from Triple-A Rochester on Saturday.
Chaparro was optioned to Triple-A after Washington's season-opening series and has since slashed .227/.301/.394 with three homers, 11 RBI and nine runs scored through 73 plate appearances at Rochester. Despite his uninspiring results, he'll return to the majors Saturday to provide depth at the corner infield positions.
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