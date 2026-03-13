Chaparro went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

The 26-year-old took Tom Cosgrove deep in the fifth inning, giving Chaparro his second homer of the spring. He hasn't exactly impressed in camp, batting .263 (5-for-19) over 10 appearances, but his main competition for the starting job at first base, prospect Abimelec Ortiz, has gone just 2-for-16 with six strikeouts. The biggest threat to Chaparro's job security this season might actually come from Luis Garcia, if the Nationals decide they can no longer live with his glove at second base. Chaparro will also need to improve his own performance to stick around -- in 205 career big-league plate appearances, he's managed just a .203/.268/.358 slash line with five homers.