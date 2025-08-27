Chaparro went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 11-2 loss to the Yankees.

Getting the start at first base and batting sixth against southpaw Max Fried, Chaparro didn't have much success at the plate until the ninth inning, when he crushed a hanging curve from Paul Blackburn 411 feet over the left-field fence. It was Chaparro's first homer in 10 games with the Nationals this season, and since being called back up in mid-August, the 26-year-old has gone 4-for-13 (.308) with a double, a homer and a 3:4 BB:K, primarily as a short-side platoon option. Wednesday's long ball off a right-hander might encourage interim manager Miguel Cairo to expand Chaparro's role over the final weeks of the season.