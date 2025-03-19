Chaparro (oblique) is slated to begin the season on the injured list, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
An MRI last week on Chaparro's left oblique confirmed a strain, which will knock the infielder out of commission for a few weeks. Chaparro had been competing for the final spot on the Nationals' bench.
