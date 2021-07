Manager Davey Martinez announced that Machado has been recalled from Triple-A Rochester prior to Sunday's game against the Giants, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Machado was sent down on Wednesday, but per Martinez, he has stayed with the big club since the demotion. He'll be activated ahead of Sunday's series finale to take the roster spot of Kyle McGowin (biceps), who was placed on the 10-day injured list.