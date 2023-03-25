Machado was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Nationals on Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Machado was attempting to win a spot in the Washington bullpen, but at least to begin 2023, he's going to head to the minors instead. The 29-year-old will likely operate out of the bullpen for Triple-A Rochester.
