The Nationals optioned Machado to Triple-A Rochester on Monday.
Machado was sent to the minors over outfielder Andrew Stevenson, who sticks with the big club after Washington reduced its active roster to 26 men following Sunday's pseudo-doubleheader with San Diego. Following his July 11 call-up from Triple-A, Machado appeared in two games out of the bullpen and gave up three earned runs over 1.2 innings.
More News
-
Nationals' Andres Machado: Back in big leagues•
-
Nationals' Andres Machado: Returns to minors•
-
Nationals' Andres Machado: Recalled Sunday•
-
Nationals' Andres Machado: Returns to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Andres Machado: Contract purchased by Nats•
-
Royals' Andres Machado: Returns to Kansas City on MiLB deal•