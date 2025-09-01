The Nationals selected Alvarez's contract from Triple-A Rochester on Monday.

Alvarez is set to make his major-league debut Monday with a start at home against the Marlins, taking the rotation spot of the injured MacKenzie Gore (shoulder). The left-handed Alvarez held a 4.10 ERA and 114:52 K:BB over 123 innings covering 25 starts for Rochester this season. He should receive multiple turns in the rotation while Gore is shelved.