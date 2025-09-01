Alvarez (1-0) earned the win Monday against the Marlins, allowing one hit and two walks in five scoreless innings. He struck out four.

It was a dazzling major-league debut for Alvarez, who kept the Marlins off balance while inducing seven groundouts. Although it was a highly promising first big-league appearance, the rookie left-hander does have a lackluster 4.10 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 114:52 K:BB over 123 innings for Triple-A Rochester in 2025. The hurler's impressive showing coupled with the injury to MacKenzie Gore (shoulder) certainly have Alvarez's fantasy stock on the rise, though a test against the Cubs at Wrigley Field awaits Alvarez this weekend.